Superhero surprise brightens the day at Children’s Hospital

AURORA, Colo. -- Sometimes it can be hard to find your smile when you're stuck in the hospital.

But some superheroes were able to make all kinds of smiles light up at Colorado Children's Hospital in Aurora Tuesday.

From Spiderman to Ironman ... heroes surprised the patients by rappelling down the side of the hospital outside of their windows.

Members of the Aurora Police Department were behind the costumes ... they rappelled from the rooftop of the hospital.

They waved to patients, families and staff who watched from inside.