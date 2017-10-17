Study: Colorado’s strict gun background check laws aren’t working

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado passed strict gun background check laws about three years ago. New research shows they aren't working.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins and the University of California - Davis teamed up to see if people are complying with Colorado's laws. Their conclusion is there is virtually no effect.

The data shows background checks didn't significantly increase since Colorado passed stricter laws.

The study found a modest increase in background checks in private-party sales, but almost no change in gun show sales.

The study did not reach a definitive conclusion as to why background checks didn't jump.

Researchers suggested little enforcement and calls from pro-gun organizations to ignore the law may have contributed to the findings.