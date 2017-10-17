× Problem Solvers help woman in need who is forced to make home upgrades

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — The FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting results for woman in need who is being forced to upgrade her mobile home on a week’s notice.

On Sunday, the Problem Solvers reported a Federal Heights mobile home park sent threatening notices ordering residents to pay for pricey upgrades or face legal action.

Tina Meyers said she felt bullied by her landlord. She was running high on stress and low on hope at the time. By Tuesday, she was feeling much better.

“You guys are a blessing,” she told the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

The longtime resident of Kingsley Management Corporation’s Kimberly Hills mobile home park in Federal Heights will soon have brand new skirting around her mobile home. The new skirting is required under new rules residents said they never agreed to in their leases.

“We’re going to replace it all,” said Chris Vigil, owner of CV Restoration LLC.

Vigil saw Meyers’ story on FOX31 Sunday evening. Knowing she’s under a tight deadline, Vigil quickly called the Problem Solvers offering his services for free.

“That’s what we try to do,” Vigil said. “We try to help as many people as we can.”

CV Restoration said the cost would have been more than $800 — something Meyers said she can’t afford.

Kingsley Management Corporation hasn’t responded to a request for comment from the Problem Solvers. FOX31 previously reported on the company when it forced longtime residents at their Broomfield location, including a Pearl Harbor survivor, to remove fencing.

If you have a story idea for the FOX31 Problem Solvers, click here.