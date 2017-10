BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A cloud formation over Boulder County on Tuesday took on the shape of spaceship and was observed by numerous residents.

The odd sighting were stacked lenticular clouds that sometimes form over the Front Range based on conditions and winds.

Look at these beauties from the chopper! Lenticular clouds stacked like pancakes over Denver: pic.twitter.com/jJrngrOtMg — Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) October 17, 2017

The clouds typically form on the downwind side of mountains.

The clouds were seen throughout Boulder and Jefferson counties, including Boulder, Broomfield and Lafayette.