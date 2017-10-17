New veteran ID card makes it safer, easier to prove service

DENVER – Military veterans can soon apply for a new identification card from the Department of Veterans Affairs that will make it easier for them to prove their service.

The ID cards will be available starting in November. Veterans will be able to apply online for the card through the VA’s website.

Military.com reports that veterans can register through vets.gov – which requires a valid government ID photo and a social security number.

To get the card, veterans then will upload a recent photo to the VA that can be printed on the card.

The VA did not provide the turnaround time for the ID cards or a specific web address where veterans can apply.

The card is the result of the Veterans Identification Card Act of 2015, which was signed by then-President Obama on July 20, 2015.

It will have the veteran’s name, photo, and a non-social security identification number. It will make it easier for veterans to prove their service with carrying a copy of their DD214, which has sensitive information.

The card is different from a Veteran Health Identification card or a DoD Uniformed Services or retiree ID Card.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve