Mother, stepfather arrested for abuse of 12-year-old girl

PUEBLO, Colo. — A mother and stepfather are taken into custody– after a 12-year-old girl was spotted walking down the road injured.

Pueblo police spotted the girl limping near the intersection of Beulah Ave. and Northern Ave.

Officers say the girl had significant injuries, including broken bones, lacerations and contusions which indicated to officers she had been physically abused for a long period of time.

Her stepdad, Perry Taylor Amrstrong, 35, was arrested for child abuse with serious bodily injury and 2nd-degree assault with domestic violence.

Her mother, Kendra Dawn Medina, 30, was arrested for complicity to child abuse. She claimed to police that Armstrong had hurt both her and her child.

The 12-year-old and her sibling are now in protective custody.