Man killed after vehicle rear-ends RTD bus in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – A man was killed after a vehicle rear-ended a RTD bus on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. when a Chevrolet driven by a 52-year-old man who hit a RTD bus as it was pulling away from the bus stop at Havana Street & East Alameda Avenue, RTD said.
Witnesses told officials that they saw the sedan speeding in the area.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital where he later died.
One other person on the bus was transported with unknown injuries, according to RTD.
39.710996 -104.865998