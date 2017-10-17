Man killed after vehicle rear-ends RTD bus in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – A man was killed after a vehicle rear-ended a RTD bus on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. when a Chevrolet driven by a 52-year-old man who hit a RTD bus as it was pulling away from the bus stop at Havana Street & East Alameda Avenue, RTD said.

Witnesses told officials that they saw the sedan speeding in the area.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital where he later died.

One other person on the bus was transported with unknown injuries, according to RTD.