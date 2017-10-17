Dog cafe to provide midterm relief for CU Boulder students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- CU Boulder students can get some midterm stress relief from man's best friend at the first-ever campus dog café. It's the same concept as cat cafes.

“We’ll set up a sitting area on the Quad with comfy chairs and rugs so students can relax for a spell, enjoy pastries and coffee under a golden canopy of fall leaves, and mix with lovable, furry companions from Therapy Dogs of Boulder County and staff volunteers who are available to discuss conflicts they may be experiencing on campus,” said Ashlyn Friend of the Office of Student Conduct & Conflict Resolution, which is sponsoring the event.

Canine companionship can provide students with multiple health benefits including reduced blood pressure and cholesterol.

The dog café will be open on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Norland Library Quad.