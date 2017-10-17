Deadly 3-car crash in Arvada; Simms Street closed in both directions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly 3-car crash in Arvada on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 7100 block of Simms Street. Simms was closed in both directions from 68th Avenue to 72nd Avenue.

SkyFOX shows that the crash involved a small bus, a red car, and a silver vehicle with front end damage.

Police have not said how many victims are involved in the crash.

We're working on getting additional information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.