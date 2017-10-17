Colorado immigrant defies ICE, takes sanctuary in church again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Ingrid Latorre was expecting to be interviewed Tuesday - but it was not expected to be in Fort Collins.

A rally was planned at the airport for Latorre's flight to Peru, however early Tuesday Latorre elected to go into sanctuary after hearing the cries from her children.

"We don't want to separate," Latorre said Tuesday.

"I decided to go back to my country but my son told me he don't want to go back to Peru," Latorre said.

Now Latorre and her children are calling Foothills Unitarian Church home in Fort Collins.

ICE currently discourages agents from making immigration related arrests inside churches.

Tuesday night ICE is calling Latorre a fugitive, saying her criminal record of forged documents as well as being "illegally present" in the US for 15 years makes her a priority for removal.

Latorre's story has attracted international attention.

In May she left a Denver church after living in Sanctuary.

At that point ICE gave her a brief stay of removal so she could fight her legal case.

But after losing in court and being denied a pardon from Governor Hickenlooper, Latorre's only choice was sanctuary.