Burglary suspects lead chase, ram sheriff’s vehicle in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Armed burglary suspects led law enforcement on a chase early Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 3 a.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a burglary at a liquor store in Castle Pines.

When deputies arrived, a vehicle took off and there was a pursuit on Interstate 25 to westbound C-470.

The chase ended at Yosemite Street when the suspect vehicle rammed a sheriff's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The driver and one passenger were taken into custody and officials determined it was connected to other burglaries mostly in the Colorado Springs area.

The sheriff's vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

One lane of westbound C-470 was closed for the investigation but it reopened at 5:30 a.m.