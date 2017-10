Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is a 69-year-old grandmother who would rather be on wheels. Not just a car or bicycle... but the wheels of a BMX bike.

She was 40 years old when her son became a BMX competitor, and he grew tired of his mom coaching him from the sideline.

So he dared her to try it out. And she did.

Deborah Takahara has her story in the video clip.