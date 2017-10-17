2 children stabbed to death in Colorado Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Two children were killed in an early-morning stabbing Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police responded to the 900 block of Carlisle Street about 1:10 a.m. where officers found three victims with apparent stab wounds.

All three were taken to hospitals. A 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were later pronounced dead. An adult male is being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

A 19-year-old suspect is in custody. No other suspects are being sought. The suspect has not been identified.

Few details of what led to the stabbing have been released. It's not known if the suspect knew the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 800-222-8477.