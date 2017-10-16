× Woman arrested for pulling out pellet gun on squirrel in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A woman was arrested Friday after she pulled out a pellet gun and tried to shoot because she was getting agitated at a squirrel, the Longmont Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Coffman Street near Roosevelt Park just after 4 p.m.

Police said Kylie Morrison, 31, got more agitated when another person began feeding the squirrel when she pulled a gun out of a bag she was carrying, police said.

Morrison pointed the gun at the squirrel and began pulling the trigger, but it only made a clicking sound and did not fire.

Officers arrived and took Morrison into custody without incident. Officers then determined it was a pellet gun and not a true firearm.

No pellets or projectiles were fired.

“Basically, she was just shooting air at the squirrel,” police said.

Morrison was arrested for disorderly conduct. She was booked and released on a summons to appear in court.