State announces changes to flowline regulations following deadly Firestone House explosion

DENVER -- Colorado's Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced changes to the way flowlines are regulated on Monday, hoping the rules will prevent another tragedy like the deadly house explosion in Firestone.

Todd Hartman, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources, said the rules will help better disseminate information about flow lines to all stake holders - the state, the public and oil and gas companies.

"We are trying to increase our information about flowlines so we know what’s there," said Hartman.

Under the new rules, old flowlines would either need to be capped on both ends and filled with a material like sand or the flowline must be removed completely. An old and uncapped flowline leaked gas into the home in Firestone that eventually exploded and killed two people inside.

The changes would also improve the ways flowlines are monitored by giving the industry more up-to-date options on how to monitor flow lines.

Hartman said another key element of the changes focusing on providing more information to the public when people call 8-1-1 before they dig on their property.

Bruce Baizel is the director of Earthworks' energy program. Earthworks is a nonprofit that tries to prevent the impact of energy and mining development on communities across the U.S.

While Baizel said the changes are a good start, he'd like to see more done.

"It's good but it's not enough," said Baizel.

Baizel said companies should not be given an option to leave old flowlines in the ground but instead, it should be mandated they be removed.

"It’s really just not appropriate to be leaving your junk in the ground next to someone’s property. It should be mandatory," said Baizel.

FOX31 contacted multiple pro-industry organizations for their thoughts on the proposed changes but didn't hear back.

Colorado's Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will host public hearings in December to gather input on the proposed changes before casting a final vote. Any changes would likely roll out in the first few months of 2018.