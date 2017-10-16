One dead after family disturbance, standoff at Douglas County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A 23-year-old man died early Monday morning after a family disturbance led to a SWAT standoff at a home, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Westview Circle southwest of Parker near Ponderosa High School at 9 p.m. Sunday on reports of a family disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they encountered gunfire coming from the home. They did not return fire but called for reinforcements.

Two other people inside the home got out safely, but their 23-year-old son remained inside, firing off rounds.

A SWAT team was called out and emergency notification calls were placed to residents in the area to shelter in place.

About 1:15 a.m., smoke and flames were seen from the second floor of the home. Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue were able to put out the fire.

When the SWAT team went inside the home, they found the 23-year-old man dead.

No deputies fired their weapons, and there were no other injuries.