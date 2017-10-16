New rules proposed for oil and gas industry in Colorado after Firestone home explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Almost six months since a deadly house explosion in Firestone, there are new rules for oil and gas lines across Colorado.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission released the first draft of the new rules on Monday. The rules are in response to the explosion that killed two men and badly injured a woman.

The blast was blamed on gas leaking from an out-of-service flow line.

The proposed rules will tighten up procedures on flow-lines, which means when they're out of service they must either be removed entirely or clearly marked that they are in the process of being abandoned.

The rules will also give more information to property owners calling before they dig and will focus on making sure better information available about the status of existing flow-lines.