Healing resources available in Denver to victims who have to say ‘me too’

“Me too” set the internet ablaze Monday as women and select men used the phrase to identify themselves as victims of sexual assault or harassment.

As social media accounts lit up with the two words, the goal of the mini-movement became clear – to illuminate the overwhelming number of people who often stay silent in the face of such abuse.

Here in Denver, an organization called The Blue Bench labels itself a catalyst for change and cites a mission “to eliminate sexual assault and diminish the impact it has on individuals, their loved ones and our community through comprehensive issue advocacy, prevention and care.”

The organization is capitalizing on the ‘me too’ crusade to bring attention to those who may not know where to seek help.

The Blue Bench plays a role in bringing “Safe Bars” to Denver. The Safe Bars program trains staff at bars to identify women potentially in danger of becoming a victim of sexual abuse and to intervene when necessary.

Prevention is key to helping limit the number of women and men who have to say “me too” and there are resources for those who have already suffered.

The Blue Bench offers a sexual assault hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day at 303-322-7273.

Workshops for survivors and loved ones of victims and education for youth to help prevent future attacks are among the other strategies utilized by the Blue Bench.

For a full list of workshops and how you can join the mission to eliminate abuse, visit the organization at The Blue Bench website.