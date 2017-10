Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Haiti Projects is a 501C(3) non-profit corporation with focused initiatives to empower women of rural Haiti toward self-sufficiency. They provide access to jobs at fair trade wages, education, health care, and avenues for building a sustainable community. Haiti Projects is located in the town of Fond des Blancs. THey are currently the second largest employer in a region of Haiti where over 60,000 people live with no electricity or public services.

https://haitiprojects.org/