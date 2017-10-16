Family of 5 rescued from Second Flatiron

BOULDER, Colo. — A family of five was rescued after getting stuck on the Second Flatiron on Sunday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Several crews were dispatched to the Flatirons about 2 p.m. to help a family.

The family had been scrambling on the mountain and needed assistance.

The sheriff’s office, Rocky Mountain Rescue and the Boulder Fire Department responded after the family “found themselves in a situation where they needed help,” officials said.

Rescue personnel helped the parents, Michael and Kelly Farr, and three children between the ages of 15 and 18. No one was injured.