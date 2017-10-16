× Ex-Commerce City officer convicted of unlawful sexual contact

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A former Commerce City police office was convicted of unlawful sexual contact with two women, the Adams County District Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

John Reinhart, 24, fondled two women, ages 34 and 36, as he arrested them for DUI on separate occasions in December 2015. He was convicted by an Adams County jury on the two misdemeanor charges.

He was acquitted on a third charge involving a 22-year-old woman in September 2015.

Reinhart is scheduled to be sentenced in Adams County Court on Jan. 3

He was placed on administrative leave and later resigned from the police department after the charges were filed in March 2016.