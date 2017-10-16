Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie to miss game against Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos wide recievers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie will both miss this Sunday’s game against the Chargers, coach Vance Joseph said at his press conference on Monday.

Sanders and McKenzie both suffered sprained ankles in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Giants at Mile High. Both players had to be carted off to the locker room.

Sanders, McKenzie both have sore ankles. Will miss this Sunday's game at LA, are week to week. — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) October 16, 2017

Sanders left the game with a little more than a minute remaining in the third quarter after he was hit in his lower right leg by New York Giants safety Landon Collins on an incomplete pass. He was helped off the field by team officials before being carted off to the locker room.

Collins tweeted a get well soon message to Sanders following the game.

Much love @ESanders_10 get better man…..I salute 💯 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) October 16, 2017

McKenzie was injured shortly afterwards after he fell awkwardly while attempting to catch a pass. The rookie is the Broncos’ top punt returner.

Joseph said that both players will be week-to-week after the next game, which could mean the injuries are not as serious as first feared.