Daybreak Delights: Candy Brains

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Candy Brains.

What you Need

1 bag White Chocolate Chips

equal parts Peanut butter and powdered sugar, (start with 1/2 cup each)

Red gel food coloring (Optional)

Fun Halloween Molds

What to Do

In a mixing bowl combine the peanut butter and powdered sugar

In a separate bowl melt the white chocolate chips on 30 second intervals, stopping to stir in between, add a couple drops of coloring to melted white chocolate to create your desired shade.

Using a spoon, add some white chocolate to the molds and coat the entire insiders including the sides of the mold

Roll some of the peanut butter mixture into a ball and place into the mold, then add more white chocolate to mold covering the peanut butter completely with the white chocolate mixture and allow to set up before un-molding.

*Helpful TIP: Once you fill the mold lightly tap the mold to get an air bubbles to release tot he top.

Enjoy!