Daybreak Delights: Candy Brains

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Candy Brains.
Scratch Catering Services Presents: Candy Brains
What you Need
1 bag White Chocolate Chips
equal parts Peanut butter and powdered sugar, (start with 1/2 cup each)
Red gel food coloring (Optional)
Fun Halloween Molds
What to Do
In a mixing bowl combine the peanut butter and powdered sugar
In a separate bowl melt the white chocolate chips on 30 second intervals, stopping to stir in between, add a couple drops of coloring to melted white chocolate to create your desired shade.
Using a spoon, add some white chocolate to the molds and coat the entire insiders including the sides of the mold
Roll some of the peanut butter mixture into a ball and place into the mold, then add more white chocolate to mold covering the peanut butter completely with the white chocolate mixture and allow to set up before un-molding.
*Helpful TIP: Once you fill the mold lightly tap the mold to get an air bubbles to release tot he top.
Enjoy!