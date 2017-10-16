Colorado Springs pizza restaurant offers free pizza for identifying burglar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pizza restaurant in Colorado Springs is offering free pizza for a year for the first person to identify a thief.

Louie’s Pizza shared security footage on Facebook of the person who stole cash from their cash register just before 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The video shows a man smashing through their front door and running into the store to steal the register. The criminal would walk away empty handed though because the register did not have any cash.

“The cash register was definitely empty but let’s make this guy famous for his efforts,” Louie’s Pizza said in a comment. “We would like to meet this criminal genius and ask him to pay for our door and possibly give our cash register back if it’s not too damaged.”

A store manager told the Colorado Springs Gazette that the free pizza had not been claimed as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.