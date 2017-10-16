Colorado Springs mom teaches kid yoga to fight teen suicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A Colorado Springs mother is doing what she can to fight teen suicide by taking a pro-active approach to address mental wellness at a young age.

And she's doing it through yoga.

"What happens when we're super busy is the end result of that is stress," Kimberly Wilson tells the fourth- and fifth-graders. "Do you guys know what stress is?"

For about one hour each week before the first bell rings, kids are taking that stress and channeling it through yoga.

Wilson started the 12-week program, and is a certified yoga instructor and mom.

She said she had to do something when she saw the spike in suicides.

Over the past three school years, 14 students have died by suicide across District 20 in El Paso County.

"When that happened, of course, as a parent, I'm thinking what can I do to help this problem?" Wilson said. "And I think we're all searching for answers. I don't believe that yoga is the answer to this, but I do think it is a tool that we can use."

While most of the teens over the past few years who died were older, Wilson hopes the classes will act as a pro-active approach to mental health.

And so far, it seems to be working.

"It relaxes me from my brother," one girl said. "He is really stressful to me."

"It helps me kind of find my center and calm," one boy said.

"I get stressed a lot, and it helps me with that," another girl said.

"It helps me calm down when I have frustrations or worries," a girl said.

The kids do typical yoga poses, but they also journal and talk about what's going on in their lives.

"You don't have all that anger if it's stored up in you," a girl said. "It just goes away whenever you're doing this."