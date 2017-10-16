Colorado finalizes pitch to Amazon for HQ

DENVER– The pitch is nearly in.

Colorado leaders finalized Monday the state’s official proposal to Amazon. The internet giant is currently accepting applications, due this week, for a brand new headquarters in an American city.

Sources say Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has been personally involved editing the final draft. Previously, it was expected Colorado leaders would submit the bid on October 16th. It is now expected to be later in the week.

Unlike other cities which publicized their pitch, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation is not releasing the exact details.

But sources tell Fox 31 and Channel 2 Political Reporter Joe St. George that three locations have been heavily marketed in the bid.

Location #1: Land near Denver Airport.

This location is popular because of its proximity to Denver’s Airport as well as A Line train accessibility. There is also ample room for growth for the estimated $5 billion facility which is expected to house 50,000 employees.

Location #2: Land near Route 36 and Northwest Parkway

This location in Louisville is popular because it is close to the airport via Northwest Parkway and is currently zoned for commercial use. It is also within a half hour of downtown Denver and Boulder.

Location #3: Land near E470 in Douglas County.

This is a popular location south of the city with access to Douglas County schools and neighborhoods-with easy access to the airport as well.

Amazon is expected to announce the winner next year.