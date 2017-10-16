Aurora couple catches late night intruder trying to break in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A disturbing discovery is keeping some Aurora homeowners up at night.

Several people have encountered intruders trying to break into their homes in the middle of the night.

Doyle and Cody Hone had it happen to them. The couple says they were both sound asleep around 2:45 in the morning when they awoke to an alert on their phone.

Their RING doorbell was streaming live video to their phone of a man outside their door, trying to break in.

"He had to have heard the chime going off, but he wasn't concerned at all," said Doyle Hone.

"I couldn't believe it. I jumped out of bed and called police," said Doyle's wife Cody.

The intruder was also seemingly undeterred by the fact someone was home.

"We had both cars in the driveway. We had lights on," said Doyle

Doyle and Cody have since learned it's also happened to others not too far away.

"I immediately put it on Nextdoor and Facebook," said Cody.

They're hoping their close encounter will encourage neighbors to be on alert and also consider purchasing RING doorbells or other security systems.

"You know the first couple of months afterward I was very aware of every little thing," said Cody. "It's a scary thing."