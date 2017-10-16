Al Michaels apologizes for Harvey Weinstein joke during Broncos game

DENVER — NBC sportscaster Al Michaels apologized for making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during the Broncos’ appearance on “Sunday Night Football.”

The New York Giants came into the game winless and with a star receiver injured.

During the third quarter, Michaels said, “Let’s face it, the Giants are coming off of a worse week than Harvey Weinstein, and they’re up by 14 points.”

kevinmcguire: Al Michaels made a bad Harvey Weinstein joke. NBC Sunday Night Football: New … https://t.co/GQLwVVEf0b pic.twitter.com/d08LFLuYLR — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 16, 2017

Cris Collinsworth, Michaels’ partner on the broadcast, chuckled at the line and said, “Only my L.A. guy comes up with that one.”

“All you have to do is read the papers — any paper,” Michaels responded.

Later in the broadcast, Michaels said he was “a little flip about somebody obviously very much in the news all over the country. It was not meant in that manner. So, my apologies, and we’ll just leave it at that.”

Al Michaels apologizes for his cringeworthy Harvey Weinstein joke — "Move on," adds Cris Collingsworth pic.twitter.com/8XSYm2r8IY — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 16, 2017

NBC Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday.

Michaels came under a lot of criticism on social media after making the remark.

I truly cannot believe that on #SNFonNBC Al Michaels just said "@Giants had a worse week than Harvey Weinstein." Not funny, just offensive — Lori Rubinson (@LRubinson) October 16, 2017

Al Michaels: “The Giants had a worse week than Harvey Weinstein”

Must be funny UNLESS YOU HAVE ACTUALLY BEEN A VICTIM OF ASSAULT. @SNFonNBC — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) October 16, 2017

Al Michaels is probably the best play-by-play guy in history. But boy… that was a big, big lapse in judgment. — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) October 16, 2017