3 arrests made in robbery outside CU sorority

BOULDER, Colo. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a robbery outside a University of Colorado sorority earlier this month, the Boulder Police Department said Monday.

Ronald Brantley, 24, Clyde Drexter George, 19, and a male juvenile have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing, first-degree criminal trespass and theft in the robbery on Oct. 1 at the Pi Beta sorority, police said.

Brantley and George are being held at the Weld County Detentions Division as suspects in a robbery earlier on Oct. 1 in Erie.

Officers were sent to the sorority house at 890 11th St. about 10 p.m. on reports of a robbery.

Three women were sitting in a vehicle outside the house when they were approached by three males wearing dark clothing, and had either bandannas or ski masks covering their faces, police said.

The front and rear passenger doors were opened. One of the suspects held a black handgun and yelled at the women to get out.

The women got out and ran from the scene. One of the suspects was then seen inside the vehicle and shortly afterward, all three fled westbound on foot.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 303-441-3323 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.