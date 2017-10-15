Police say speeding car plowed through two garages, completely destroying one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Neighbors sorted through the trail of destruction left behind after police say a speeding car drove through two garages before finally stopping.

Kevin Kusiak was in the mountains when he got a call from a neighbor that his garage had been destroyed. He drove home to find the walls of his garage caved in and his belongings thrown into the alley behind his house.

"The cop estimated [the driver] was going over 100 miles an hour," said Kusiak.

Police say the car was driving on Buchtel Boulevard when it jumped the curb, driving over the lawn, through Kusiak's garage, across the alley and into his neighbor's garage.

Mackenzie Fallt said the speeding car hit the back of her parked car and pushed it through a brick wall in the second garage before finally stopping. Fallt said her car it totaled.

"I think it’s a lot of destruction for one really big mistake that could of easily been avoided," said Fallt. "It’ll be a headache for a lot of people for a long time."

Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol played played a role in the crash. Police said it's yet to be determined what charges the driver will face.

Kelsey Armour was home when she heard a rumble that shook the house. At first, she wondered if there had been explosion. After learning of the crash, she's grateful she and her neighbors are OK.

"It’s pretty scary, especially knowing it was so close and it could have been us because we were outside a few minutes before it happened," said Armour.

As of Sunday night, police did not have an update on the condition of the driver or passenger, but said neither had serious bodily injury.