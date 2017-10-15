Landlord company accused of bullying, unreasonable policies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. – Kingsley Management Corporation is forcing tenants to upgrade their homes on little notice, according to residents living in north suburban mobile home communities.

Tenants at Kimberly Hills mobile home park in Federal Heights recently received written demands to upgrade their homes or face legal action. The notices were sent several months after residents of Front Range mobile home park in Broomfield reported similar demands from the same company.

Tina Meyers has lived in Kimberly Hills for 20 years. On Sunday, she showed the FOX31 Problem Solvers recent “violation notices.” Meyers said management has been working overtime picking on those with limited incomes to enforce new rules on unreasonable timelines.

The latest notice posted on Meyers’ door gives one week for her to upgrade damaged paneling on the outside of her mobile home. The notice threatens legal action if paneling is not replaced.

“They use big words that scare people,” Meyers said. “It scares me.”

Residents said Kingsley Management recently sent out secondary leases-- many never signed and legally questionable. The so-called leases demand upgrades residents insist they never agreed to when their actual leases were signed during the move-in process.

In June, the Problem Solvers found help for Pearl Harbor survivor Roland Danford. Management told Danford, who lives in a Broomfield Kingsley community, to remove a fence on just a few days’ notice.

“They go through … they look at everybody’s houses … and they go--OK—there’s another $100 we can get,” Meyers said.

Meyers, who battles kidney disease and lives on a fixed income, is hoping someone can help her replace her damaged paneling before a Wednesday deadline. If not fixed, she’s expecting another notice.

An email from FOX31 to Kingsley Management Corporation was not returned as of late Sunday.