Giants upset Broncos in 23-10 stunner in Denver

DENVER — The Giants shocked the Broncos as Denver fell to New York, 23-10, on Sunday night.

Following a loss earlier Sunday by the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos had an opportunity coming off of their bye week to gain some more ground in the AFC West battle as they took on the win-less Giants.

The Broncos got the ball first and it was a quick 3 and out for the offense. Despite being 0-5 going into the game, the Giants came to play as they drove to the red zone and got on the board first with a 25 yard field goal.

It was the first time this season that Denver allowed an opponent to score on its opening drive.

The Broncos first scoring opportunity didn’t come until late in the first quarter. However, Brandon McManus’ 35 yard field goal attempt was wide right.

The Giants continued to own the Broncos as they marched down the field for the first touchdown of the game to make it 10-0 in the second quarter.

Trevor Siemian was picked off by Landon Collins on a 3rd down in the second quarter. The pass was intended for Demaryius Thomas, who was sandwiched between two Giants’ defenders.

Luckily, Justin Simmons and the Broncos defense prevented things from getting worse by forcing the Giants to go 3-and-out on the drive.

Following a big gain from Thomas, the Broncos were finally able to get on the board with a 28 yard filed goal from McManus to make it 10-3.

As halftime approached, Siemian threw his second interception of the game. This time it was an easy pick six 60 Janoris Jenkins to give the Giants a 17-3 lead going into halftime.

Siemian appeared to hurt his left shoulder while trying to make a tackle on the pick six. Siemian went to the locker room and Brock Osweiler made his 2017 debut for the Broncos with less than a minute left in the half.

Osweiler’s time was short-lived as Siemian returned to the game in the second half, but things just continued to go bad for the Broncos.

On a first down, Siemian was sacked for an 11 yard loss and McManus’ 53 yard field goal was blocked by the Giants.

Later in the third quarter, things got worse for the Broncos when Emmanuel Sanders took a helmet to the knee and had to be carted off to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Another receiver went down for the Broncos a few minutes later when Isaiah McKenzie had to be carted off the field after an apparent leg injury.

The Broncos finally scored their first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter with about four minutes left in the game. Siemian found Jeff Heuerman in the end zone to make it 20-10.

It didn’t matter though, the Giants stayed in control and added another field goal to get their first win of the season, 23-10. The Broncos drop to 3-2.