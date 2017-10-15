Florida man gets $37,500 after officer thought doughnut glaze was meth

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man who was arrested in 2015 after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.

Dan Rushing received the settlement after suing the city of Orlando, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Rushing, 65, was arrested in December 2015 during a traffic stop when Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins saw flakes of glaze on his car’s floorboard and thought they were pieces of crystal meth.

A series of roadside tests came back positive for the illegal substance.

Rushing spent 10 hours in jail on a possession of methamphetamine with a firearm charge before posting a $2,500 bond, the Sentinel reports.

A different test later proved that the substance was sugar from the Krispy Kreme doughnuts he’d eaten.

Riggs-Hopkins was given a written reprimand for making an improper arrest.