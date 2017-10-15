Crime Scene Response Team investigating fire, death in Bayfield

BAYFIELD, Colo. — The circumstances surrounding a fire and death in Bayfield are unclear but the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and members of the Bureau’s Crime Scene Response Team are now involved.

According to the CBI, firefighters responded to a home at 6497 County Road 516 around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

They found a 42-year-old man unresponsive inside the home. He was later pronounced dead.

The La Plata County Coroner identified the man as Jeremiah Lee. His cause of death has not yet been determined and the case is under investigation.

Officials have not elaborated on the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to the home.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on why the Crime Scene Response team has been called in to help.

This story is developing and more information will be released as it becomes available.