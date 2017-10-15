Community gathers to raise money for victims of home explosion in Loveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- A community is coming together after a family escaped from their exploding home on Thursday.

Shane Peterson, knew something wasn’t right.

“Next thing I know I woke up to fire running down my wall," Peterson said standing outside his damaged home on Sunday. "I open my eyes and I look up and there was fire and it just went “kaboom!"

Six people were in the Peterson home when it blew up Thursday morning.

“Its like my whole hand got singed," said 11-year-old Shelby, who was the youngest family member. "My arm it (the burn) went from here all the way up to my arm and my hair got singed my eyebrows are like almost gone.”

"I just recall something hit me in the head and I could hear Oakley (his son) outside screaming for us," said Allen Peterson, Shelby's father.

Since then, Allen’s life’s been turned upside down. He believes the explosion was caused by a leaking propane tank.

On Sunday, a little help came form the Northern Colorado Jeep Club.

At one point, there was not a dry eye in the crowd, when Peterson described his son’s heroic actions to get the family to safety.

Donations at the fundraiser in Loveland, came from friends and strangers.

“Actually I probably only know a hand full of these people who showed up today," said Tami Maxwell, who heads the NOCO Jeep Club. "When they found out a fellow keeper was in need they all came together.”

A little love from Colorado goes a long way, especially when your having to start all over.

The family is now looking for a new home to rent.

