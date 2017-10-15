Car smashes into restaurant early Sunday, 1 hospitalized

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A car crashed into a building early Sunday morning, damaging both the car and the restaurant that was smashed into.

According to a tweet posted by South Metro Fire Rescue at 6:27 a.m., the car caused only cosmetic damage to the store and the building’s structural integrity remains in tact.

Car vs building accident at 1400 E. Hampden. Driver injured & transported, no other injuries. Damage to building is cosmetic not structural pic.twitter.com/Fy8E3JV3n2 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 15, 2017

The vehicle involved was severely damaged and the front was nearly completely destroyed by the impact.

It happened at 1400 E. Hampden Ave. and injured the driver of the vehicle.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital although the identity of the driver was not released nor was the driver’s condition at that time.

It’s unclear whether drugs, alcohol or speeding played a role in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.