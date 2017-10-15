Car crashes into house late Saturday night

DENVER- Denver Police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a house late Saturday night.
According to a tweet posted by the department, the vehicle slammed into a house at Columbine Street and Buchtel Boulevard while traveling southbound at around 11:30 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital but there were no details regarding the victim's identity or possible cause of the crash.
Sunday morning, police tweeted that the crash did not result in any serious injuries. The did not expand on the extent of the damage to the vehicle or house.
The crash is under investigation.
39.682115 -104.956487