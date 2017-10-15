Car crashes into house late Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER- Denver Police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a house late Saturday night.

According to a tweet posted by the department, the vehicle slammed into a house at Columbine Street and Buchtel Boulevard while traveling southbound at around 11:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC:#DPD officers are investigating a car v house SBI crash at Columbine & Buchtel. 1 person was transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/zdrbtAFJtW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 15, 2017

One person was taken to the hospital but there were no details regarding the victim's identity or possible cause of the crash.

Sunday morning, police tweeted that the crash did not result in any serious injuries. The did not expand on the extent of the damage to the vehicle or house.

#DPD Update: Further investigation of car v house crash at Columbine & Buchtel reveals no SBI. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 15, 2017

The crash is under investigation.

39.682115 -104.956487