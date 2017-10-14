× Windy weather for Saturday, highs in the 50s

DENVER — A cold front comes barreling into the Denver metro region Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s Saturday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

It will be breezy and there’s a chance of a quick shot of rain. There’s even a chance of brief snow showers and 60 mph wind gusts north of I-70. Skies will clear after that.

Dress warm for the Colorado State Rams game against Nevada. Kickoff in Fort Collins is at 8:15 Saturday night.

There will be less wind and more sun Sunday with the highs in the 60s.

The 70s return for much of next week beginning Monday.

