Victim says warm camping gear now a hot item for burglars

DENVER - A victim is warning others that burglars are now after warm camp gear after criminals broke into his complex's garage and took nothing but camping gear.

Nick Vantsa and his wife returned home from their honeymoon to find burglars had broken into their housing complex's garage and cut off the locks on all the storage units. Vantsa said he was surprised to find the thieves had left the expensive bikes and nice skis untouched, and only took Vantsa's camping gear.

"You’re going to forgo a $7,000 bike and take someone’s sleeping pad?" said Vantsa.

Vantsa said while he was surprised by the move, he said investigators told him this is typical this time of year.

"They're saying that’s one of the top things getting stolen right now," said Vantsa.

Vantsa posted about the burglary online and neighbors chimed in that they too had their camping equipment stolen.

"They took stuff you can actually camp in and it’s warm," said Vantsa.

Investigators told Vantsa these are crimes of opportunity -- thieves are looking for open garages or garages they see they can easily break into.

"It’s happening and just be careful," said Vantsa.

Vantsa has now taken investigators advice and purchased a stronger and sturdied lock that can't be easily clipped by bolt cutters. He hopes his story encourages others to do the same.