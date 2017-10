DENVER — Strong winds knocked over trees and power lines in northern Colorado including parts of metro Denver late Saturday afternoon.

Gusts of 60 mph were reported in some communities in the northern parts of metro Denver.

A tree was knocked over onto a house in Longmont.

Xcel Energy said power was out for about 6,000 customers in the region as a result of problems from the winds. That was as of 5 p.m. Saturday.