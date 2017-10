× Saturday is breakfast burrito day in Denver

DENVER — Saturday, October 14 is breakfast burrito day in Denver.

Mayor Michael Hancock made the proclamation and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant is offering breakfast burritos for just $1.25, all day, from open to close, at all 28 locations. That is the same price as when they opened in 1990!

Illegal Pete’s is offering a free breakfast burrito until 1 p.m. at all of its locations except the one on the Hill.