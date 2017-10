DENVER — A motorcycle crash shut down southbound Colorado Boulevard at Mexico Avenue on Saturday evening.

TRAFFIC:#DPD officers are investigating a SBI motorcycle crash at Colorado & Mexico. 1 person transported to hospital. S/B Colorado closed. pic.twitter.com/lRSaBgKrD6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 15, 2017

According to a tweet posted at 7:26 p.m. by the Denver Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital.

Police have not offered any details regarding the cause of the crash or the motorcyclist’s identity. Officials have said the victim suffered serious injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.