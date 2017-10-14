× Groups come together for Solidarity Peace March in Denver

DENVER — A march in Denver Saturday was part of a Nationwide Solidarity Peace March as similar events took place in cities across the country.

Organizers said it brought together people of all races, genders, cultures and beliefs who want to work together “in pursuit of peace and harmony.”

“Our hope is to celebrate our differences while uniting together,” a statement said.

Denver’s event was presented as a collaboration between Denver In Solidarity, March For Humanity and Denver’s Community For Unity.

A few dozen participants carried signs on the walk from Confluence Park to the State Capitol.