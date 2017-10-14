× Disney World to allow dogs at 4 resorts in Florida

ORLANDO — Four hotels at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will allow guests to bring their dogs beginning Sunday.

The hotels include:

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Port Orleans Riverside Resort

Art of Animation Resort

Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground

The fees range from $50 to $75 per night for a pet to stay.

Only certain parts of the resorts are designated as dog-friendly. Large sections will remain canine-free for guests with allergies or other concerns.

Disney said dogs that are allowed to stay in guest rooms will be expected to be well behaved, leashed in public resort areas and properly vaccinated.

Welcome kit for dogs

At check-in, Pluto’s Welcome Kit includes mat, bowls, a pet ID tag, courtesy plastic disposable bags, puppy pads and dog walking maps. Also included: a Pluto “Do Not Disturb” door hanger indicating to hotel staff that a pet is in the room.