Colorado National Guard deploys mobile kitchen to help people in Puerto Rico

DENVER — Members of the Colorado National Guard deployed to Puerto Rico Saturday with a mobile kitchen that will help save lives and relieve some of the suffering as a result of Hurricane Maria.

The 15-person team will operate the trailer-based kitchen which can feed up to 1,000 people within 90 minutes.

“This Colorado National Guard capability will greatly assist responders in the aftermath of this disaster,” said the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh. “Our Colorado warriors will help provide quality meals to sustain life and build morale.”

