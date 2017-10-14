× Colorado Mills sets holiday hours; Reopens Nov. 21 memo says

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Mills in Lakewood will reopen for business on Tuesday, November 21 according to a schedule the shopping center operators distributed to tenants and employees.

A severe hailstorm on May 8 caused major damage to the center. Golf-ball sized hail pummeled the building and broke skylights, flooding the mall. It has been closed since then.

A few businesses at the property that have their own exterior entrances have already reopened. Those include JumpStreet, Super Target and UA Colorado Mills Stadium 16. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Yoga Pod and Yard House are also open for business at Colorado Mills.

But the main part of the shopping center remains closed as crews work to complete repairs.

The memo says Colorado Mills will reopen the common areas and entries to the public on November 21 at 10 a.m.

It’s important to note that individual tenants will reopen throughout the holiday season on their own schedules.

Parts of the restoration will not be complete. Work will continue during evening hours into 2018.

Colorado Mills will close on Thanksgiving Day and then open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most other days during the holiday season.