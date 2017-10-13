Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Upstairs Circus is a shop-class-meets-full-bar concept with 2 locations in Denver- LoDo and the Denver Tech Center. “Create, Drink & Be Merry” is the tagline used by Upstairs Circus and describes much of what goes on within; it is a place where people gather together to create unique DIY Projects (think leather working, woodworking, jewelry making, art & more) while enjoying craft cocktails, beer and wine, and socializing amongst a hip, culture-centric environment.

Circus-goers can attend “Project Socials,” which are designated times to Join the Circus and flex the right brain. Each attendee can select whichever Project they would like to make from the Project Menu- which contains 30+ options at any given time- regardless of what their companions choose to make. Upstairs Circus provides the time, supplies, tutorials and assistance to make something amazing- patrons simply need to add their own twist of Circus* to make their projects one-of-a-kind and truly spectacular. In addition to individuals simply wanting to have a glorious day or night on the town, Upstairs Circus is also a great activity for business events- networking, team building or holiday parties, and life event celebrations- like birthdays, bachelorette/ bachelor parties, bridal events and more. Upstairs Circus is a great place to get together in a creative space and do something more than a typical night out. Patrons can leave Upstairs Circus making the most of their night on the town; being productive, perhaps learning a new skill, and/or flexing their ingenuity- all while having a magnificent time (and maybe a cocktail or two).

When: Upstairs Circus is open Tuesday- Sunday, hours vary by day. Weekdays typically consist of Happy Hour and an evening Project Social. Weekends also add in a Making and Mimosas session.

Where:

Upstairs Circus LoDo: 15th and Wynkoop, only a block down from Union Station

Upstairs Circus DTC: Greenwood Village at the Landmark

Cost: Typical project social cost is $37 per person, no matter what you choose. This includes: space, all supplies for your chosen project, tutorials, any customization wanted, clean-up and assistance. Drinks are not included.

Upstairs Circus also has Happy Hour from 3-6 Tuesday thru Friday. Select Projects are $27 at these times and there are several drink specials available.

Additionally, on Saturday and Sunday mornings Upstairs Circus hosts “Making and Mimosas,” which is $40 and includes bottomless mimosas.

How to Join the Circus:

To Join the Circus, make free reservations online at upstairscircus.com. Reservations are not required, but highly recommended to ensure space for your party.