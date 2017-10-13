Trump announces combative new approach to Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced a combative new strategy toward Iran on Friday, publicly rejecting the United States’ adherence to his predecessor’s nuclear deal but stopping short, for now, of scrapping the agreement entirely.

The move to “decertify” Iran’s compliance in the nuclear pact doesn’t amount to ripping up the accord, as he promised to do as a candidate.

Instead, Trump foisted the agreement upon Congress, which has 60 days to determine a path forward. Republicans and Democrats alike — who also face upcoming battles over taxes, immigration and health care — have shown few signs they’re willing to take up another divisive issue.

If lawmakers decide to impose new punitive economic sanctions on Iran, the deal will likely fall apart.

Instead, the Trump administration wants members of Congress to adopt new measures that would keep the deal intact, while spelling out parameters by which the U.S. would impose new sanctions should Iran violate its agreements.

In a midday speech, Trump also detailed a more combative approach to Iran’s ballistic missile program and its support for terrorist networks, including the possibility of new economic sanctions on individuals and entities associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, which provides support for a number of militant groups, including Hezbollah.

The president hopes to de-emphasize the nuclear agreement in U.S. dealings with Iran, instead laying out a plan that “focuses on neutralizing the government of Iran’s destabilizing influence and constraining its aggression, particularly its support for terrorism and militants,” according to a summary of his approach distributed by the White House.

Iran’s destabilizing efforts in the region extend from Yemen to Syria to Saudi Arabia.

Trump has been weighing his Iran decision for weeks, and has faced intense pressure from European allies to maintain the U.S. commitment to the accord.

His national security advisers have encouraged him to avoid completely withdrawing from the agreement, which was signed by the U.S. along with Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, the European Union and Iran in 2015.

A complete removal of the United States from the nuclear deal would isolate the United States and provide an opening for Iran to rethink its own commitments on reducing nuclear stockpiles, some of Trump’s advisers and foreign counterparts warned.

Trump has resisted, insisting that he fulfill a core campaign promise to remove the United States from agreements he deems poorly negotiated and harmful.

He has twice “certified” the deal, but angrily told his top advisers that he would do so no longer, fearing it appeared he was backing out of his pledge.

Trump made known in “forceful, not uncertain” terms that he was disappointed by the options his team had been presenting him and wanted a different approach, according to a person familiar with the discussions, who described Trump’s reaction as an “extended outburst.”

The confrontation came around July 17, when he last certified Iran’s compliance in the deal.

Trump was upset and — in the face of other unfulfilled campaign promises — angry that his team appeared to be steering him away from one of his chief pledges to voters.

According to the source, Trump complained that his national security team, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, didn’t feel as much urgency in completing something he had promised to do on the campaign trail.

He certified the deal over the summer, but continued to resent his top aides for pressuring him to do it, the source said. He later said publicly in an interview that he would rather have decertified the agreement.

Since then, Trump’s team devised the middle-of-the-road plan that he unveiled Friday, which allows the president to proclaim to supporters that he’s rejected the deal while still remaining a party to it.

All of his national security team, at this point, is behind the decision, according to senior administration officials.