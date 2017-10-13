Small plane crashes into field northwest of Fort Collins

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — No one was injured after a plane crashed into a field northwest of Fort Collins on Friday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. north of U.S. 287 and North Overland Trail Road, officials said.

The plane ended on its roof and several emergency responders were at the scene after people reported the plane was in distress.

Plane crash update: pilot sole occupant of plane. No reported injuries. Crashed in field N of 287. More to come. pic.twitter.com/kdsVYOqY1W — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) October 13, 2017

PFA hazardous materials techs on scene stopped leak. No threat to public health at this time. pic.twitter.com/UduLFAy0N4 — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) October 13, 2017

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, an experimental aircraft called a Murphy Rebel, and was not injured. The name and age of the pilot weren’t released.

It’s not known where the plane originated or where it was going.

A hazardous materials crew was brought in to stop a fuel leak from the plane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.