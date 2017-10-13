Size of California fires is more than Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley combined

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The total fire area in California is larger than the City of Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley combined.

The total number of acres burning or burned in California with current fires is over 191,000 acres as of Thursday night's estimate.

That number alone may sound large, but it may help to imagine just how large that area is by comparing to us locally.

The total area of Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley is roughly 183,000 acres. The total size of the fires is still larger than all those combined.

Sadly, the fires are growing at a rate in which we could potentially add Loveland's size to our list by Monday.